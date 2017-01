Share on Pinterest Share with your friends Submit

Matías and Jerónimo have known each other since childhood. In the Argentine wetlands of Esteros, before they begin high school, they both experience their sexual awakening. Matías’ father forces them apart when he takes a job far away. Distance and family contempt for homosexuality leads Matías to deny his friend, and ultimately, himself. Many years later, Matías returns, and the feelings between the two men reappear. Breaking Glass Pictures (bgpics.com) —Troy Carrington

